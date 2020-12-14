Gov Sule in US for check-up, hands over to deputy

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has travelled to the United States of America (US) for a medical checkup, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, the speaker of the state House of Assembly said on Monday.

Abdullahi while reading the governor’s letter titled, “Notification to Travel to the United States of America,” to the members said the governor would be away for 17 days during which his deputy, Emmanuel Acabeh, would act as the state’s chief executive.

“I wish to inform the Rt Hon Speaker that I shall be travelling to the United States of America for a medical check-up from Sunday, 13th to Saturday, 29th December 2020.

“Accordingly, in my absence, the deputy governor would oversee the affairs of the state pending my return.”

