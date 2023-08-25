Nasarawa Governor and Chairman, North Central States Governor’s Forum (NCGF), Engr. Abdullahi Sule is part of the Nigerian delegation attending the three-day Executive Leadership Retreat in Kigali Rwanda, organised by the United Nations (UN).

The programme according to Ibrahim Addra, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Governor Sule in a statement made available to Nigerian Tribune on Friday in Lafia, indicates that the governor left Nigeria for the event on Wednesday, August 23.

He explained that the program is designed to provide a transformative platform for public officials to collectively reflect, learn and exchange insights on effective leadership and complex challenges.

Engr. Sule is one of the four ranking (second term) Nigerian governors invited to participate and share their wealth of experience at the retreat.

There are 10 first-term Governors who are also attending the retreat.

The programme is organised in partnership with the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and aims to equip participating leaders with enhanced leadership skills, knowledge, and the mindset necessary to cultivate the leading of others.

The CPS further disclosed Governor Sule was at the Technology Hub Kigali after participating at the morning session of the Executive leadership retreat on Thursday.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan

One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

Mali, Burkina Faso deploy warplanes to Niger Republic, meet on response to ECOWAS military threat





AMID mounting pressure by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to restore civilian rule in the Niger Republic, Burkina Faso and…

FG appoints 11 new CMDs for federal medical facilities

Federal Government has appointed 11 new Medical Directors for the Federal Government established Medical Facilities in…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Biggie pulls another twist, introduces 4 new housemates

During the Sunday live eviction show of BBNaija, host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu unveiled a new twist that…

Employment racketeering at FCC

IF there was any scintilla of doubt that the civil/public service in the country is a cesspit of corruption, the recent scandalous revelations of…

Messi becomes most decorated footballer after winning record 44 titles

Following his Leagues Cup title wins with Inter Miami, Argentina captain and World Cup winner, Lionel Messi has..