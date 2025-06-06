Akwa Ibom Assembly members, others shun Eno’s defection order

The International Coordinator of Maintain Peace Movement (MPM), the platform that drove Umo Eno to the Hilltop Mansion, Barr. Emmanuel Enoidm, Ini Ememobong and 15 House of Assembly members in Akwa Ibom have resisted the movement to the All Progressives Congress (APC), as Governor Eno finally defects today.

Our Correspondent reports that the resistance is not unconnected to the fact that over 60 per cent of members of Governor Umo Eno’s executive cabinet, House of Assembly members, Chairmen of Local Government Areas are loyalists of the former governor of the state, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, who is still a loyal member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

It be recalled that, in the last State Executive Council meeting, held penultimate week, the Governor had urged all his cabinet members and personal aides to either defect with him to the APC or resign from his administration.

In reaction to this, Comrade Ini Ememobong, the commissioner for Special Duties and Ibom Seaport, had early Friday, tendered his resignation letters.

In his resignation letter, Ini Ememobong stated: “I have tendered my resignation to the Governor in compliance with his directive that his appointees who are unwilling to join him on the political journey to the APC should resign.

“While I cannot question or fault the Governor’s personal decision, I am unable to join in that sojourn. My decision is borne out of my belief in politics with principles and my long-standing opposition to that political platform, which is daily validated by numerous Nigerians across many sectors.

“This decision does not affect my relationship with the Governor, who calls me his brother and reposed great confidence in me by saddling me with two very important ministries(Information and Special Duties & Ibom Deep Sea Port). I have and will continue to have tremendous respect for HE Governor Umo Eno, even out of EXCO.

“Let me convey the very sincere appreciation of my family to His Excellency, Pastor Umo Eno for appointing me into his cabinet.

Our very special appreciation goes to Mr. Udom Emmanuel, the immediate past Governor of Akwa Ibom State for his enduring love and belief in me, especially for appointing me to the Executive Council during his administration.

I understand this decision may not please everyone, and to those who are disappointed, I humbly seek your understanding”. The letter reads in parts.

Also speaking on his reasons for refusing to join the governor, Enoidem, who is also a former National Legal Adviser of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), stated that his stance was based on his political principles and values, not convenience.

According to him, political parties should serve as ideological homes not mere platforms for personal gain, saying that political consistency and discipline are essential for strengthening Nigeria’s democracy.

“They are harassing many people, and the APC is using intimidation to pressure people into joining ahead of 2027. I would support Umo Eno, the governor who has a strong covenant with the people of Akwa Ibom in key areas.”

He pointed out that Eno was one of the best governors in the country presently, saying that he would continue to support his administration even while he was in APC.

“He is one of the best governors we have had in the country, but I don’t think everybody should yield to that intimidation.

“2027, I will support Eno that’s important to our people, he has done well in key areas of development, except he changed and is not performing, because everybody who goes to APC fails. They say failure is part of the gene in the APC.”

He hinted that after the governor’s defection, they would reassess the party, to know the way forward.

Speaking shortly after his defection, Governor Eno stated that the reason for his action was Enlightened State Interest predicated on the need to align Akwa Ibom State with the Centre to attract more Federal presence.

“Why am I in the APC, you may ask? The answer is short and simple: Enlightened State Interest is predicated on the need to align our State with the Centre to attract more Federal presence.

“That is the truth and simple as well as the exercise of my fundamental Right of Association as expressed in the 1999 Constitution as Amended.

“Earlier this morning, I submitted my formal Letter of Resignation from the PDP to my Ward Chairman, same copy was sent to both the State Chairman as well as the National Chairman. I have, therefore, decided to Progressively move to the All Progressive Congress, (APC).

“Standing before you today, I make bold to state categorically that, though I have, by today’s event, changed my political affiliation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All-Progressives Congress (APC) my values, my moral fibre, the foundational principles I have nourished and lived by remain unchanged and sacrosanct,” Eno declared.

It is however not certain yet, how many stakeholders in the state would follow or resist the call by Governor Eno to join the APC, as condemnation is trailing his decision from all angles.

