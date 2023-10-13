A man named Nwankwo has accused his wife, Hope Nwala, of pouring hot cooking groundnut oil on him and hitting him with a hammer while in his sleep.

This happened following a heated argument between the husband and the wife in Okehi, Etche local government area of Rivers state, on Wednesday, 11th October 2023.

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command apprehended the suspect in Okechi on Thursday.

SP Grace Iringe-Koko, a spokesman for the state Police Command, verified the news and stated that the woman had been apprehended by agents who had been trailing her.

“The wife has been arrested and is in Police custody. She was arrested this morning (Thursday) and brought to the command. She will be interrogated after which necessary action will follow. So for now, the investigation is ongoing,” the PPR added.

In recounting his ordeal, the man stated that his wife began acting strangely soon after her younger sister moved in with them.

Nwankwo stated that he decided to send his sister-in-law packing because of her disrespectful attitude toward him in their home and for dressing inappropriately. However, his wife did not support his decision, resulting in a heated dispute.

“I had told my wife’s younger sister to leave my house because of the way she had started dressing, and the way she occupied my matrimonial bed even when I was around,” he said.

“No young guy will tolerate such a behaviour, but my wife refused the younger sister to leave the house

“I also saw my wife alone with one tall black guy in the shop I rented for her. Not that he is in for business, but he followed my wife and her sister here and there

“Following all these, I called her younger sister and gave her N2,000 transport fare to go home so that I could actually understand what was going on in my house

“But my wife got upset. While I went to bed to sleep, she poured boiled groundnut oil on me, and then started hitting me with a hammer.”

