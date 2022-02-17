Gov Ortom condemns clash in Makurdi over fish ponds

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Thursday charged security operatives to apprehend the perpetrators of the Wednesday communal clash.

Ortom who condemned the violent clash between the Tiv and Jukun communities in Makurdi riverside over ownership of fish ponds in the area called on the two communities to cease hostilities without delay.

It will be recalled that those two people were reportedly injured from the violent clash that erupted on Wednesday over the battle for the ownership of fish ponds in the Wurukun area of Makurdi, the State capital.

The traditional ruler of the community is said to have fled to an unknown destination after his home was set ablaze by the rampaging youths and many houses were also burnt during the clash.

The governor in a press statement issued by his media aide, Nathaniel Ikyur expressed deep concern over the crisis directed the security operatives to take control of the area and do all that is needed to arrest the perpetrators of the mayhem.

According to him, “the perpetrators of this violent clash that has led to several injuries and properties destroyed must be brought to book. We cannot tolerate a situation where people take laws into their hands.

“No matter the amount of anger in a man’s mind, the resort to violence cannot be a solution. Resort to self-help can only aggravate the situation. There are many legitimate channels to resolve disputes. No one should take the law into his hands”.

The governor warned that the state government will bring the full weight of the law on anybody or community that perpetuates violence and disrupt the peace of the land henceforth.

He also urged the people to be law-abiding just as he assured them that government will continue to create a conducive atmosphere for everyone to carry out his or her legitimate business in the state.