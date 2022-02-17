Senate member donates 8 patrol vehicles, 10 ambulances, others to Lagos West

Senator representing Lagos West, Olamilekan Adeola has donated eight police patrol vehicles, ten ambulances and many others to his constituents.

These items were inaugurated by Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the 5th Edition of the Town Hall Meeting and Empowerment Programme organised by the lawmaker representing the largest senatorial district in the state with 10 local government areas recently in Lagos.

Asides from the vehicles and ambulances, other distributed items include 100 grinding machines, 100 inverter welding machines, 50 vulcaniser machines, 50 tricycles (Keke Marwa), 50 minibus (korope) and100 generators.

Others are 100 hairdressing machines and hand dryers, several deep freezers, 100 sewing machines, several medical equipment and drugs, 10 incubator machines and 150 hospital beds.

Senator Solomon Adeola said the essence of the empowerment is to bring the constituents to the activities at the upper chambers as the business of lawmaking is divided into two- law-making abd oversight functions.

Adeola added that its the only way to get back to my constituents who have been with him for the past 20 years.

Speaking also, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the senator has impacted not just only within in the political space, but cuts across political divides and he has done intervention that knows no political boundaries, that will benefit his constituency and the state as a whole.

“Is it the ambulances that we want to talk about? This is the ambulance that will not ask you for your PVC before they carry you or what political party you belong to.” He said.