Inuwa awards scholarship, presents cash gift to winner Of YONSPA National Science Competition

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has announced a full-scale scholarship and a cash donation to the winner of the 2022 Young Nigerian Scientists Presidential Award (YONSPA), Maryam Ogunbayo.

The Governor made the announcement when he received Maryam Ogunbayo who represented Gombe State in the competition and emerged the overall winner with 119 points beating all the other states in his office.

Maryam Ogunbayo was also the best in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics during the competition which was held last week in Abuja.

Inuwa Yahaya who was impressed by her outstanding performance announced a scholarship award to the trailblazing Maryam to whatever level of her academic career and a cash gift for making Gombe state proud.

He further applauded the competitive spirit of the young scientists and congratulated her as well as the management and staff of her school, Pen Resource Academy and her parents over the feat achieved.

The Governor also commended the Commissioner of Science and Technology as well as the staff of her Ministry for providing enabling environment for youngsters to explore and exploit their potentials.

He then charged other youngsters in the state to take advantage of the efforts Gombe state government is making in improving education by borrowing a leaf from young Maryam Ogunbayo in their academic pursuits, saying, “Let the sky be your starting point “.

An elated Maryam Ogunbayo, was accompanied to the Government House by the Commissioner of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Aisha Umar Maigari, Principal of Pen Resource Academy as well as her parents.

While presenting the SS3 student to the Governor, the Commissioner said that since coming on board, the present administration has been holding Science competitions annually at the state level in order to boost creativity among young people.

She also said that: “This year, the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation conducted the competition where Maryam Ogunbayo emerged first”.

“As Your Excellency directed, the state government-sponsored her to the competition tagged ‘774 Young Nigerian Scientists Presidential Award’

(774 YONSPA) where she came top, making Gombe the first state in the North to win such a prestigious competition”, She added.

The Commissioner added that, “This goes to show the effort of His Excellency in turning around the fortunes of Gombe State in the education sector and the Science, Technology and Innovation in particular, which saw the repositioning of the Ministry to break boundaries and impact the people of Gombe State in all spheres of life”.

She noted that the enormous investment in the education sector by Inuwa’s is no doubt yielding positive results in the state, saying the governor has continued to approve various initiatives geared towards improving the educational system of the state.

There is a consensus of opinion that Gombe State is working under Dan majen Gombe and Science Technology and Innovation is witnessing tremendous strides under the first scientist to head the ministry in person of Dr Aishatu Umar Maigari.