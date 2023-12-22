The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Friday, 22 December, signed the state’s 2024 Appropriation Bill, pegged at N342bn into law following the passage of the bill by the State House of Assembly.

Signing the bill at the Government House, he commended the House for their collaboration, noting that the greater part of the budget will be used for capital projects to drive further development in Edo.

“A fortnight ago, I came to the House to present the last budget in the life of this administration, which we termed the ‘Finishing well budget’ and proposed an appropriation of £342 billion.

“I want to thank the House who worked tirelessly to ensure we achieved this today (Friday). I am aware of the diligent work in ensuring that the bill is signed and passed into law today (Friday) in good record time before the end of the financial year.

“The greater percentage of this budget is going to be used for capital projects affecting our people in the State, and less than 50 percent will go for running the government and Recurrent Expenditure. We appreciate you for the progressive stand taken in this budget.”

Continuing: “I want to assure you that this government is going to be prudent and disciplined in terms of financial behaviour. As a government, we ensure we fulfil and meet all our financial obligations. We meet our commitments as and when due. That is why we are able to pay salaries and benefits of staff on time.

“From what we have seen from this appropriation law, we are going to complete all priority projects we embarked on. No government can complete the entire work in the life of any State or Country; it’s a continuous process. But for those things we set out to do, we will surely complete them and not leave any abandoned projects.

The governor added, “We are aware of the challenges and difficulties our citizens are facing and are working hard to complete our capital projects. We need to support the weakest in society by providing a soft landing for those who need help to sustain themselves, feed and for small businesses that need capital or support to help keep their livelihood.”

Responding, the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon Blessing Agbebaku, said, “Your Excellency, you presented your budget some time ago which you tagged ‘budget of finishing well”.

“We are here today (Friday) to present the finished work of the budget to you. We all parties’ members here, both the PDP, Labour and APC, are in total agreement on the budget.

“This budget captured all spheres of administration of this State; it captured both the young, old, poor, rich, vulnerable and everybody in the State and also captured all the projects that intend to be executed in various constituencies.”

