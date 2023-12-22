Air Force Council (AFC) has approved the promotion of 37 senior officers to the next higher ranks in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

This was contained in a statement made available to news men in Abuja on Friday by Group Captain Kabiru Ali, Deputy Director of Public

Relations & Information ,Nigerian Air Force

According to the statement, out of the 37 senior officers promoted, 22 were elevated to the rank of Air Vice Marshal, while 15 were elevated to the rank of Air Commodore.

“Those elevated to the rank of Air Vice Marshal include the Director of Public Relations and Information, Headquarters NAF (HQ NAF), Edward Gabkwet, Abubakar Sule, Olayinka Oyesola, Abubakar Bukar, Razaq Olanrewaju, Olanrewaju Oyename, Ahmed Idris, Abdulrasheed Kotun, Chidiebere Obiabaka, Gambo Mbaka, Felix Uwakara, John Ukeh, Emeka Ashiegbu, Zayyan Usman, Mohammed Ibrahim, Babatunde Ajayi, David Dickson, Muhammed Sulaiman, Rasaq Shittu, Friday Ogohi, Henry Yurkusi and Suleiman Usman.

Those promoted to the rank of Air Commodore include Valentine Oraeki, Dogari Apyeyak, Ali Idris, Mohammed Ahmed, Shehu Chindo, Abubakar Mohammed, Logomfa Nansoh, Abraham Sule, Idris Suleiman, Oluwaseun Oluwatayo, Ibrahim shehu, Yahaya Bashir, Adolphus Akins, Rilwanu Abdullahi, Babangida Zakari and David Bigila

It added that the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has since congratulated the newly promoted senior officers and reminded them of the need for deep thinking and critical evaluation of current security environment with a view to proffering actionable strategies towards overcoming the problems it portends for our nation.

According to the CAS, ‘to whom much is given, much is also expected. You must therefore justify this recognition by always going the extra mile in safeguarding the lives and properties of all Nigerians.’

