Chief Samuel Opuh has been elected the new traditional ruler of the Oshiri autonomous community in the Onicha local government area of Ebonyi State.

There have been attempts to get a new traditional ruler by the community, which proved abortive until the last effort that paid off following the death of the traditional ruler of the community, J.U.O. Nwogo, four years ago.

The election was keenly contested in the community by 8 people.

Opuh polled a total of 10 votes to emerge victorious, while his closest rival, Njoku Harrison, scored 9 votes.

Obasi Nweze got 7 votes, while Ifeanyi Nwagu scored 6 votes. Pius Okoro got 1 vote, while three other aspirants didn’t get any votes.

Addressing the people of his community after his coronation as “Ezeogo Opuh Akpataeze 1 of Oshiri” at the community’s ancestral home, Opuh promised to restore peace, unite his community, restore moral values, and bring development and linkages.

“What is happening today in our society is very bad. Our youths are driven from obligations to evil vices, and this is what I plan to pay serious attention to. Peace and even development are also my priorities.

“As a traditional ruler, if you don’t link up with your neighbouring communities, you don’t link up with the state, and you don’t link up at the national level, there is nothing you can do for your community,” h he stated.

He called on his rivals to join hands with him to develop the community, adding that he had served the community in many capacities, which made him the traditional ruler.

Some stakeholders in the community, including Chief Odefa Obasi and Hon. Agu Opuh, the coordinator of the Oshiri Development Centre, hailed the emergence of traditional rulers. According to them, the installation of a new king in Oshiri will bring unity, as the winner is known for his active service to humanity in the community.

They, however, lauded the people of his community for their genuine position in electing a good man with a good reputation as their king and urged the new king to rule like King Solomon in the scriptures and be fair to all.

The election was monitored by the Ministry of Local Government, chieftaincy matters, and Onicha Local Government Area representatives.

