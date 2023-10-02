Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has commended the Election Petition Tribunal’s judgement that affirmed his electoral victory, seeing it as an affirmation of the people’s decision and trust in his leadership and management abilities.

The Governor returned to Gombe State after participating in the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and engaging in other significant activities on the sidelines of the global gathering, which holds great benefits for the people of Gombe State and Northern Nigeria.

The Governor landed at Gombe International Airport at 11:55 a.m. and was warmly received by top government functionaries, politicians, thousands of residents, and supporters, including students’ unions and other associations in the state.

The Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Luggerewo, and the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, led the dignitaries in welcoming the governor upon his arrival.

In an interview with newsmen, Governor Inuwa Yahaya expressed optimism regarding the positive outcomes expected from his international engagements with development partners.

These partnerships, according to the Governor, would bring significant benefits to Gombe State and the northern region.

Speaking about his recent victory at the election petition tribunal, the governor described the judgement as a resounding affirmation of the people’s decision made in the last election, extending his heartfelt gratitude to the citizens of Gombe State for their unwavering support, especially in his administration’s quest to address the socio-economic challenges facing the state.

Responding to a question concerning the provision of compressed natural gas buses to mitigate the impact of the removal of fuel subsidy, Governor Inuwa Yahaya emphasised the importance of embracing CNG technology.

He pledged that the state would embrace the new technology in line with President Tinubu’s desire for Nigeria to harness the potential of natural gas to reduce transportation costs.

Upon his arrival at the Government House, the Governor addressed a jubilant crowd of supporters who had gathered to welcome him.

He expressed gratitude for the show of love and support by the people of Gombe State, promising to continue working hard to ensure that the state moves forward.

He also expressed his appreciation for the peaceful conduct of the residents of the state while he was away and commended the State House of Assembly for the smooth screening of the commissioner nominees and other activities of the house.

“With the screening of the commissioner nominees already conducted, now that we are back, we are fully ready to hit the ground running in solving challenges and moving our state forward,” Governor Inuwa Yahaya stated.

The governor reiterated his commitment to promoting peace and unity in the state, urging everyone to continue working together for the common good of the people.

He used the occasion to congratulate, once more, the people of the state for witnessing Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Day celebration and the 27th anniversary of the state.

