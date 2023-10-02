Senatorial candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi Central, Chief Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has congratulated the party’s gubernatorial candidate in Nasarawa, Hon. David Ombugadu, and his running mate, Hon. Usman Ohinoyi, following their victory at the State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

Recall the three-man panel of the Nasarawa Tribunal led by Justice Ezekiel Ajayi officially declared Emmanuel Ombugadu of the PDP as the duly elected governor of the State on Monday.

The chairman of the three-man panel emphasised that Ombugadu of the PDP presented compelling evidence, including results from various polling units and Form EC 8A, demonstrating that the election results had been manipulated in favour of the APC.

Based on the irrefutable evidence presented before the tribunal, Ombugadu was declared to have garnered the majority of valid votes cast during the election.

Reacting, Chief Natasha, who was recently declared as the legitimate Senator of Kogi Central Senatorial District by the tribunal, expressed her satisfaction with the court’s decision, describing it as “a just verdict that rights the wrong”.

“It’s my great delight to receive the cheering news of the victory of Honourable David Ombugadu, the governorship candidate of our great party, Peoples Democratic Party, who defeated Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC), at the State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

“I could vividly recall how I visited Nasarawa during the buildup to the March 18 poll to encourage the Ebira Toto, and Ebira Panda communities to come out en mass and vote Hon. Ombugadu. Today’s judgement is indeed a victory for the new generation and our democratic process, especially the good people of Nasarawa for defending their mandate. It is a just verdict that rights the wrong.

“On behalf of myself and my family, I send my heartfelt congratulations to Hon. Ombugadu on this well-deserved victory,” she said.

