“Approval was granted for the award of contract for the construction of 6.1km Shelter Afrique/Nnung Ette flood control tunnel in Uyo”

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has approved the release of N675 million for the payment of the 2019 leave grant to teachers in government employment.

The governor approved yesterday while assenting to the N700 billion appropriation law for 2023, as passed by the state House of Assembly, as well as approval for the employment of 1,000 junior staff into the state civil service.

The N700B budget as passed by the State Assembly and comprising N344B for recurrent expenditure and N356B for Capital expenditure was assented to at a meeting of the State Executive Council in Uyo and was contained in a statement endorsed by the state Commissioner for information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong.

Emmanuel on the occasion assured of his commitment to the execution of his completion agenda after an analysis of the global macroeconomic trends and their implications on the microeconomic environment.

The meeting also approved the training of 2,000 youths in Maritime safety and surveillance, to be undertaken by the Ministry of Labour and Manpower Planning, and for the remediation of the dump site at Uyo village road and landfill management.





It also approved the extension of the retirement age for teachers in the employ of the government, from 60 to 65 years with effect from 30th December 2022.

“Approval was granted for the Award of contract for the construction of 12.8 km Ikot Ukpong Inuaenyen-Ikot Eteng Ndon-atan Ikpe road with 1 no 15M span bridge in Ikot Abasi Local Government Area.

“Approval was granted for the award of contract for the construction of 6.1km Shelter Afrique/Nnung Ette flood control tunnel in Uyo and Ibesikpo/Asutan local government areas.