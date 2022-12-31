Niger Delta Group vows resistance to removal plot- Emefiele

Yesterday, the Niger Delta Patriots, NDP, promised to thwart any attempts to have Godwin Emefiele removed as governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

The National Convener of the NDP, Mr. Victor Okwereogu, declared following an emergency meeting in Port Harcourt that those planning his removal were enemies of Nigeria’s socioeconomic advancement.

The national convener noted that the opposition to the CBN under Emefiele’s leadership’s present monetary policy is a deliberate effort to sabotage the battle against corruption.

He said: “ The current resistance is a fight back by corrupt politicians to derail Buhari’s fight against corruption. Frankly speaking, resistance is expected because corruption will always attempt to fight back any time it is under threat.

“ So, what we are experiencing now with regards to the monetary policy by the CBN is corruption fighting back with corrupt politicians pulling the strings from behind the curtain.

“ Apparently, the new monetary policy will not allow corrupt practices such as vote buying, money laundering, and the like to thrive, which is the reason behind the sinister move to remove Emefiele. Emefiele is promoting the policy of the Buhari led-administration, whose cardinal point is to fight corruption and we are solidly behind him.”

The organisation urged CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele to keep up his outstanding work, but they also issued a warning, saying that the Nigeria Delta Patriots will vigorously oppose any attempt by troublemakers to get Emefiele removed as CBN governor.