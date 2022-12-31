Why I snubbed Champions League clubs to join Al Nassr – Ronaldo

“I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia”

Cristiano Ronaldo has explained why he decided to join Al Nassr and leave Europe.

On Friday, it was revealed that the 37-year-old would be joining the Saudi Arabian team.

During his two-year contract, Ronaldo will earn $75 million yearly.

He said: “I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia.

“I am looking forward to joining my new teammates and together with their help the Club to achieve success.”

It was thought that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was eager to continue playing at the highest level in Europe.

After his contract at Manchester United expired in November, Ronaldo was especially eager to sign with a Champions League team.