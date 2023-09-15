A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, Ondo state capital, has ordered the remand of a 24-year-old labourer, Sunday Clement, in Olokuta Correctional Centre for allegedly beheading and killing a 30-year-old farmer, Taye Alatoye.

The accused, who was arrested by men of Ondo State Police Command after killing the victim while they were on their way to the farm,

It was gathered that on the day of the incident, Clement and Alatoye were going to the farm when he suddenly moved backwards, beheaded the victim with his cutlass, and cut the victim on the neck, leaving the victim’s head on the ground.

The police prosecutor, Mary Adebayo, said the defendant committed the offence on September 4, 2023, at about 2:30 p.m. at Baba Odun Camp, Ofosu, in the Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

Adebayo told the court that the defendant killed Alatoye by mashing him with a cutlass on his neck, which led to his death.

She explained that the offence contravenes Sections 316 and 319 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap 37, Vol. II, Law of Ondo State, 2006.

Adebayo, while presenting a remand application, urged the court to remand the defendant at the Olokuta Correctional Centre pending the outcome of advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The defendant, who pleaded for forgiveness, attributed his action and killing of the victim to a hard drug, saying he was on his way to the farm to work on his portion of land on the fateful day after taking a hard drug, Crystal methamphetamine, also known as ‘ice, and marijuana.

“We were both going, and we greeted each other on the road path. The spirit just came over me to cut off Taye’s head. I can’t actually say what led to it. I think it was the ice I took in the hot sun,” he explained.

“The spirit just told me to go backwards, and I did. All my eyes were blocked, and I heard another voice that instructed me to cut the man with the cutlass in my hand, which I did.

Immediately after I did it, I came back to my senses and started crying before I was eventually apprehended by the police,“ the defendant explained.





Chief Magistrate Folasade Aduroja did not accept Clement’s plea for want of jurisdiction and granted the prosecutor’s request.

Aduroja ordered the remand of the defendant in the Custodial Centre and also directed that the case file be duplicated and sent to the DPP for advice. He adjourned the case till November 28, 2023.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

36 states get N1.51trn allocation in six months, says NEITI

34.5 per cent of the total N4.37 trillion crude oil revenue amounting to N1.51 trillion was shared among the 36 states of the federation between…

Inside Lagos Blue Rail Line train where comfort, pleasure, pain meet

In this report, Saturday Tribune’s TOLA ADENUBI joined the train ride from Mile 2 to…

Leaked s3x video shared without my consent, I’ll take legal action — Moyo Lawal

Popular Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, has finally broken the silence over her leaked sex video going viral on…

Why I visited K1 in Ijebu —Osupa

Fuji music star, Saheed Osupa, may have taken a bold step that may finally put an end to the age-long feud between…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Seyi names worst dressed housemates

Evicted Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Seyi Awolowo, has revealed two housemates that are worst dressed in…

UFC: ‘I hate losing, but…’, Adesanya breaks silence after shocking defeat

Nigerian-born New Zealand fighter Israel Adesanya has finally broken his silence over his shocking belt loss to…