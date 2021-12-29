Nancy Isime, Deyemi Okanlawon, Dakore Egbuson, others premiere new film ‘Superstar’

Nancy Isime, Timini Egbuson, Deyemi Okanlawon, Daniel Etim Effiong, and Eku Edewor have premiered a new movie entitled ‘Superstar’ under the stable of Inkblot Productions.

Movie stars and filmmakers like Dakore Egbuson, Niyi Akinmolayan, Adunnie Ade, Stan Nze, Pere Egbi, Bucci Franklin, Beverly Naya, Shawn Faqua, Beverly Osu, Efe Irele, Dorcas Shola-Fapson, Anto Lecky, and more turned up for the event.

Speaking at the event, Inkblot co-founders Naz Onuzo, Zulumoke Oyibo, and Damola Ademola also chronicled their amazing feats of the last 10 years and reeled out what is next for the production house.

“It means everything to be premiering this movie after so long,” said the director of Superstar, Akhigbe Ilozobhie, popularly known as Akay Mason. “It had been in my brain since and what drove me to it is the number of themes that were fitted into it. It’s just an amazing movie.”

The filmmaker was also effusive in his praise for Inkblot. “The guys at Inkblot are phenomenal. I mean I started with them as a production assistant and now I’m here. They are a walking collaboration and deserve everything you see tonight and more,” Ilozobhie said of the co-founders of Inkblot Productions.

In collaboration with FilmOne Entertainment, Superstar is a romantic drama crafted by Naz Onuzo, Uyoyou Adia and Akhigbe Ilozobhie, who also directed the project. It features a star-studded ensemble on camera and an equally talented team behind the scenes.

Before the screening, guests were ushered to a separate area of the venue, which had been converted into a dinner setting, perched on plush, lounge-style chairs stationed around a stage where a full live band performed some irresistible Nigerian classics that got guests dancing.

After an hour of mixing and mingling, it was time for Denrele Edun to host the gala portion of the evening, blowing the roof off the venue with his hosting prowess, before industry veterans and Inkblot’s collaborators congratulated Inkblot in a video mash-up that was played on the giant screen.

In the end, guests and movie critics who attended the screening of the film had only praise for Superstar, expressing their delight at the quality of production and storytelling displayed. Lead character Nancy Isime who was seeing the finished film for the first time since production, couldn’t hold back her tears of joy and satisfaction sharing how grateful she was to have been a part of such a well-done film.

The crème de la crème of the entertainment, fashion, and business worlds came out in their numbers to celebrate the film production powerhouse.

Guests went out of their way to make bold fashion statements with their fabulous outfits, making the premiere the talk of the town and getting people eager to see the movie once it hits the cinemas.

