Gov Bello not jeopardizing the future of the state for political consideration ― Commissioner

Kogi State Commissioner for Education Science and Technology Hon. Wemi Jones, FCIB said Governor Yahaya Bello was not ready to jeopardize the future of the state by compromising the teaching recruitment exercise for political consideration.

He noted that Secondary School Teacher’s Recruitment Exercise in the state would be purely on qualification and merits.

The commissioner stated this when he received in audience the Executive of the Ibaji Development Association (IDA) led by the National President, Mr Godwins Onu in his office in Lokoja.

Wemi noted that the State Government has been open and transparent in the recruitment process and would continue to uphold fairness and justice in the recruitment exercise, saying that only those who passed the CBT test and Oral Interview would be engaged.

He stated that the governor is determined to build a long-lasting legacy that would stand the test of time and the best area would be in education, noting that the Governor was not ready to jeopardize the future of the state by compromising the exercise for political consideration.

The commissioner assured them that the indigenes of Ibaji who have qualifications would be considered for employment.

He thanked the people of Ibaji for the unwavering support they have given to the government of Yahaya Bello, adding that the governor is passionate about the Ibaji people and would ensure that whatever is due to them would be given to them.

According to him, the governor cares about the plight of the Ibaji people, saying that very soon their tears would be over.

Speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Communication Dr Gabriel Ottah said the people of Ibaji have been supporting and would continue to support the administration of Alh. Yahaya Bello to deliver on the mandate given to him by the people.

He appealed to the government to have special consideration for the Ibaji people in the recruitment of teachers for secondary schools in the state.

In his remarks, the National President of the Ibaji Development Association (IDA) Mr Godwins Onu appealed to the Government to consider the PTA teachers in the local government in the ongoing secondary school teachers recruitment exercise, noting that PTA Teachers constitute the chunks of man power in most of the secondary schools in the local government.

