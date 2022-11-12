Gov Bello launches distribution of 11,000 free textbooks to students in Kogi

The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has inaugurated the distribution of 11,000 free textbooks to all Senior Secondary Secondary (SSS 2) students in public schools across the three senatorial districts state.

The Chemistry and Physics textbooks donation was sponsored by Alh Ahmad Usman Ododo, the Kogi Auditor General of Local Government, in support of the State Government’s School Adoption and Mentorship Programme.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony at Abdulaziz Atta Memorial College, Okene, the governor commended the donor for the gesture in supporting education in the state.

Bello, represented by the State’s Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Hon Wemi Jones, FCIB, said his Administration had prioritised education, especially Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

The governor emphasised that his commitment to revamping the education sector in the state necessitated the 30 per cent allocation to education in the 2022 budget beyond the UNESCO benchmark of 26 per cent.

He said this was reflected in the execution of massive education infrastructure projects and the ongoing recruitment of qualified secondary school teachers across the state.

Bello said that aside from building school infrastructures, the government was committed to equipping the schools with well-qualified teachers.

He explained that the teachers’ recruitment had reached the final stage after the aptitude tests and the oral interviews were concluded, saying the final list was waiting for final approvals.

He added that the state had enacted an education law which empowered the ministry to sanction any person or group who tried to jeopardise the government’s efforts in revamping education in the state.

He emphasised that the state government had shown sufficient commitment, hence the need for individuals and organisations to support the government’s efforts through its School Adoption and Mentorship Programme.

He, therefore, commended the donor, Ahmad Ododo, for providing 11,000 Physics and Chemistry textbooks to public schools in the state, describing it ”as the biggest intervention by an individual in the sector so far.”

He said the textbooks would subsequently be distributed to schools in Kogi West and East senatorial districts after the distribution at Kogi Central.

He further disclosed that another Kogi citizen promised to provide mathematics textbooks for the students.

He urged all the political appointees, well-meaning individuals and organisations to embrace the state’s school adoption and mentorship programme.





He, however, cautioned schools’ principals and teachers against commercialising the textbooks, saying it was not for sale but to be given to students free of charge.

He assured that the ministry had put mechanisms in place to monitor the distribution of the textbooks, warning that erring individuals would be sanctioned.

The governor advised the students to justify the donor’s effort by judiciously using the textbooks.

Earlier, Dr Elizabeth Animoku, the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics (PRS), commended the commissioner for his achievement in the education sector since he assumed office.

She said the textbooks had been thoroughly reviewed by the ministry through the Quality Assurance department and were certified suitable for students’ use.

Many dignitaries, royal fathers, school alumni and relevant education stakeholders were in attendance at the occasion.

In their goodwill messages, the Chairman of Okene Local Government, Mr Abdulrasak Mohammad, the Ohi of Adavi, HRH Alh Muhammad Bello, commended the donor for the gesture and the state for the initiative.

