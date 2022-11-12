One killed, others injured in Ibadan warehouse collapse

Latest News
By Soji Ajibola
Ibadan warehouse collapse

Tragedy struck late hours on Friday as a warehouse under construction collapsed, reportedly killing one person and injuring several others in the Soka area along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Ibadan.

The incident, which reportedly claimed the life of a teenager who was identified as one Bolaji Babalola, affected a mosque and other structures in the proximity.

Injured victims are receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital in the locality.

An eyewitness disclosed that the affected building had experienced a partial collapse in the past but expressed surprise that steps were not taken to prevent the repeat of its re-occurrence.

It was submitted that the Friday incident would have been prevented if necessary steps had been taken.

They alleged that since the warehouse construction, they have never seen an engineer or monitoring officer from government agencies.

They further alleged that the owner of the collapsed warehouse was the one supervising the construction since its inception, thus, calling on the relevant government agencies to come to their aid to stop further reconstruction without a qualified engineer and government approval.

One killed, others injured in Ibadan warehouse collapse

