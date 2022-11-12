One killed, others injured in Ibadan warehouse collapse

Tragedy struck late hours on Friday as a warehouse under construction collapsed, reportedly killing one person and injuring several others in the Soka area along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Ibadan.

The incident, which reportedly claimed the life of a teenager who was identified as one Bolaji Babalola, affected a mosque and other structures in the proximity.

Injured victims are receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital in the locality.

An eyewitness disclosed that the affected building had experienced a partial collapse in the past but expressed surprise that steps were not taken to prevent the repeat of its re-occurrence.

It was submitted that the Friday incident would have been prevented if necessary steps had been taken.

They alleged that since the warehouse construction, they have never seen an engineer or monitoring officer from government agencies.

They further alleged that the owner of the collapsed warehouse was the one supervising the construction since its inception, thus, calling on the relevant government agencies to come to their aid to stop further reconstruction without a qualified engineer and government approval.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Wizkid Releases New Album, More Love, Less Ego

Grammy Award-winning Afrobeat artist, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has finally released his highly anticipated fifth studio album, titled ‘More Love, Less Ego.’…

Therapeutic Benefits Of Ablution

THE Global Hygiene Council recommends the washing of the hands six times a day. And the World Health Organisation (WHO) describes hand hygiene as “the most important measure to avoid the transmission of harmful germs.”…

No Going Back On Naira Redesign ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed that his administration will not go back on its decision to redesign some denominations of the naira…





Wike: Atiku Hopeful Of Reunion With G5 Soon

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation has expressed the hope that they G5 governors led by Nyesom Wike of Rivers State will soon reunite with the presidential candidate of the main opposition party, Atiku Abubukar…

One killed, others injured in Ibadan warehouse collapse