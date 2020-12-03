Gov Bello commissions solar hybrid mini grid in Kogi

THE Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has commissioned solar hybrid mini-grid, a Rural Electrification Agency project, in Kogi Central Senatorial district of the state.

The project is a 65kWP solar hybrid mini-grid for the 250-bed Cottage Hospital in Ukpogo Community of Okene local government and a 5.4kWp solar mini-grid for the Government Cottage Hospital, Adavi-Eba in Adavi LGA with the capacity to power most of the hospital equipment round the clock.

The governor who was represented at the event by his Special Adviser on Energy, Otayite Eminefo commended the zeal of REA in ensuring that rural communities across Nigeria enjoy steady energy supply through solar power.

Governor Bello urged the agency to extend the community light up project to other deserving rural based facilities across Kogi State.

He emphasized the need to power up the famous Bariki market in Okene with uninterupted solar power for the benefit of the market women.

In his address, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Agency, Engr. Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad assured the community of the agency’s commitment to ensuring all deserving areas benefit from the rural electrification projects.

Engr. Ahmad said that the essence of providing the solar mini grid to the cottage hospitals was to fulfill the federal government’s determination to improving lives at the local communities through steady power supply.

He appealed to the community to protect the facility from vandalization to guarantee better health care delivery to the people of the area.

While appreciating the people for the warm welcome accorded his team, the Executive Director of Rural Electrification Fund, Dr Sanusi Ohiare said the agency has received approval for the provision of Solar Street lights for some parts of Okene township.

