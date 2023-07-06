Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago has emphasised that his administration will make positive impact on the lives of the citizenry.

The Governor stated this when he paid Sallah homage on the Emir of Borgu, Barrister Muhammed Sani Haliru Dantoro IV at his Palace in New Bussa.

Governor Umaru Bago explained that the visit was aimed at demonstrating his respect and portray the importance of recognizing and involving traditional institutions in governance and to change the usual approach where the Emirs visit the Governor after Sallah celebration.

He further stated that his new approach would foster an inclusive and collaborative relationship between government and traditional institutions as well as serve as a platform for interaction to feel the pulse of the people.

The Governor said his administration would ensure the insecurity and issue of water among other challenges affecting the people would be addressed headlong.

“We want to bring governance closer to the people at the grassroots and we have decided to now change the course to visit the Emirates.

“We have discussed with the leadership of the Emirate on issues affecting them ranging from insecurity and Water to Sanitation. We are going to hit the ground running immediately,” he said.

He used the opportunity to encourage the people not to neglect farming as government is making deliberate effort to support farmers with necessary tools that would increase yields and guarantee food security, adding that women would be empowered to become self reliant.

While maintaining that the emirate would also benefit from the urban renewal plan of the government, he appealed for their continued support and understanding.

Earlier, the Emir of Borgu, Barrister Muhammed Sani Haliru Dantoro IV, requested the Governor to equip the New Bussa General Hospital with modern equipment and increase the staff strength of the facility for efficient and effective service delivery.

The Emir, represented by Wazirin Borgu, Abdulhameed Nuhu Sa’ad, also appealed to the Governor to assist in ensuring speedy completion and take-off of Shagunu Naval Base as it will boost security of the Emirate.

He appreciated the Governor for the visit and promised to provide all the needed support for his administration to succeed.

The Governor was accompanied by his Deputy, Comrade Yakubu Garba, Chief of Staff to the Governor Abdullahi Usman Gbatamangi and other key government officials.

