Gov Bago orders SSG to fastrack electricity supply to Kakakpangi community

Niger Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has directed the Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Usman, to fast-track the supply of electricity to Kakakpangi and its adjoining communities within one week.

The governor gave this directive during a visit to the community, where he interacted with residents and listened to their concerns.

He also mandated Hon. Sa’idu Musa Abdul, the member representing Bida/Gbako/Katcha Federal Constituency, to work with the SSG to ensure the electricity supply project was completed.

Governor Bago promised the community members that his administration would renovate schools and provide a Primary Health care center to cater to their medical needs.

He also announced plans to construct a market upon completion of the Minna-Bida road.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to providing dividends of democracy to the citizenry.

The community members expressed appreciation for the governor’s prioritisation of their welfare and pledged their continued support.

