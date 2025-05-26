Politics

Ex-APC chieftain set to join PDP, endorses Senator Jarigbe

In a significant political realignment, former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Zana Akpagu, has finalised plans to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Akpagu, a former APC aspirant for the Cross River Northern Senatorial District bye-election, has also declared his full support for Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking at a town hall meeting organized by Sen. Jarigbe for constituents across local government areas, Akpagu expressed admiration for the overwhelming support shown to the senator by the people of Bekwarra LGA.

“I commend you all for the love and solidarity you have demonstrated for your son, Sen. Jarigbe Agom. Upon my return, I will consult with Engr. Jacob to organize a grand rally for my official defection to the PDP. I won’t be moving alone—I will bring him along,” Akpagu stated.

Earlier, while addressing his kinsmen in Obudu, the former academic described it as “unthinkable” for anyone not to align with a high-performing leader like Sen. Jarigbe.

“I surprised Sen. Jarigbe by joining him unannounced, and I will accompany him throughout these town hall meetings. I trust he won’t turn me away. Soon, I will complete my PDP registration and formally defect. For now, consider me an ‘illegal member,’” he quipped.

In his remarks, Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, representing Cross River North Senatorial District, has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the PDP, firmly dispelling rumours of his defection from the party. Speaking during a town hall meeting with constituents in Obanliku, Senator Jarigbe called for focus on governance rather than premature politicking, stressing that the next general elections are still two years away.

Addressing concerns about internal party wrangling, particularly surrounding the national secretary position, the senator admitted there were challenges but assured the crowd that the issues would be resolved amicably.

“The election is not tomorrow, not next week, not next year. The election is in 2027. We must not distract ourselves. It is time for governance, and we have no excuse not to deliver,” Jarigbe stated, drawing applause from the gathering.

Dismissing speculation that the PDP might not field candidates in 2027, Jarigbe was unequivocal: “There is nothing like PDP will not be able to fill candidates. I will be on the ballot. By the grace of God, I will be on the ballot.”

He also addressed rumours of possible internal sabotage, making it clear that any PDP member threatening the availability of tickets was acting out of personal interest.

“If anyone says there will be no tickets for us on the PDP platform, it is for personal reasons. I am not part of that,” he emphasised.

The senator drew parallels between his political resilience and that of national figures like President Tinubu and Governor Bassey Otu, both of whom endured opposition years before attaining their current positions. “Nobody can come and coerce me and say I must move to any party. I will not move,” he declared.

The PDP State Chairman, Mr. Vena Ikem, Esq., praised Akpagu as an “exceptional Vice-Chancellor” who used his position to empower Cross Riverians.

“Ipong Ward was blessed with two outstanding leaders— a former governor and a Vice-Chancellor. While one focused on immediate welfare, Prof. Akpagu prioritised sustainable employment opportunities for our people,” Ikem remarked.

