One of the challenges that student artists in Nigeria encounter is the need for adequate equipment and materials to produce excellent work. Because the majority of the materials and instruments required for making art are imported, they are expensive and may only be accessible on occasion. The importance of utilizing cutting-edge technology inside the institution for a sufficient learning experience cannot be overstated.

However, Nigerian universities are improving in this area as they continue to preserve and construct the facilities and equipment students need for an optimal learning experience. The Federal University of Technology, Minna, is a Nigerian university dedicated to improving students’ learning using cutting-edge technology.

The Federal University of Technology, Minna, has inaugurated a beautiful new recording studio created sumptuously and magnificently by the BuyPower organization. This event occurred on the 6th of February, 2023. The occasion was attended by the representative of the vice-chancellor of the institution’s Post-Graduate School, Professor Karmardeen Abubakre; the representative of the Chairman Search Media Board, Professor J.O Oyero; acclaimed Music Producer GospelOnDebeatz; and Comedian Seyi Law, among others.

The budding musicians and music were privileged to speak with and learn from GospelOnDebeatz, a well-known music producer and founder of Alternate sound.

He underlined that the newly constructed studio was a project intended to support, nurture, mold, and contribute to the path of every young creative. The young people needed to cultivate and work consistently on self-development for self-positioning as this was the only way to achieve, he continued, stressing that simply wanting something was not enough.

He went one step further by granting four visionary creatives eager and motivated to succeed scholarship possibilities at his esteemed Music Academy, “SCRIIPO.”

It was a fantastic occasion that heralded a new era in the lives of young and ambitious creatives from the Federal University of Technology Minna. The event ended as the music producer GospelOnDebeatz demonstrated his talent by composing a beat from scratch and having comedian Seyi Law voice it.

