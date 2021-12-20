Goods, properties worth millions of naira destroyed, as fire razes Warri suburb

Goods and properties worth millions of naira, including 15 speed boats have been destroyed as fire razed houses and shops at popular NPA Miller Waterside, Panapina in Warri, Warri South Local Government Area, Delta State.

The incident happened late hours of Sunday, December 19, 2021.

Residents told our correspondent, who visited the scene of the incident, that the fire started around 11:00 pm from a nearby filling station on Sunday when shopowners had locked up and relocated homes.

Although the actual cause of the inferno is still unknown, some affected residents believed a butt of a cigarette carelessly thrown away near the gas station could have started the fire.

However, our correspondent gathered that much damage had already been done to the area before firefighters could arrive at the scene.

One of the residents, simply identified as Mine, narrated that they heard an explosion around 11:00 pm and before they could rush out, the fire had engulfed the entire area.

A shop owner who is also among those worst hit by the inferno, Mrs Ada Ejiogu, told our correspondent that goods she just bought for the Yuletide worth N6 million and eight deep refrigerators were destroyed in her shop.

Chairman of the Boat Owners Union at Miller Jetty, Mr Stillbert, described the incident as unfortunate and devastating while pleading with the Delta State government to do everything within its power to assist the victims.

