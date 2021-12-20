Niger NUT directs teachers to embark on sit-at-home if December salaries are paid on percentage

Niger State wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has directed Primary school teachers in the state to embark on sit-at-home if their December salaries were paid on percentage.

State Chairman, NUT Niger state wing, Comrade Akayago Adamu Mohammed, gave the directive while addressing journalists, on Monday, the outcome of their council meeting in Minna.

Comrade Mohammed maintained that primary school teachers will no longer collect salaries on percentage which he said was against the labour law.

According to him, “there is nọ clause in the labour law that says salaries should be paid on percentage by the government at all levels due to economic crisis.

Comrade Akayago Adamu Mohammed, however, lamented that for the past five months primary school teachers in Niger state have been receiving their salaries on percentage which he said had affected them negatively thereby making it difficult for them to cater for the needs of their respective families.

He, however, added that if there was no positive response from the Niger State govẹrnment by the end of this month, primary school teachers would be left with no option other than to sit at home until their demands were met.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Niger NUT directs teachers to embark on sit-at-home if December salaries are paid on percentage