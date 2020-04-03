Goods destroyed as fire razes two shops inside mall at Idumota

Household utensils were destroyed in a fire which razed two shops at Maola Shopping Mall in Idumota area of Lagos State on Friday.

Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the fire had been put out by emergency responders.

According to him, the combined efforts of emergency agencies put out the fire within 30 minutes.

“Upon arrival of the emergency responders at the scene, it was revealed that a building (Maola Shopping Mall) was affected by a fire of unknown origin.

“A combined team of LASEMA responders from Lagos Central Zone, Lagos State Fire (Sari Iganmu), Federal Fire Service and Nigeria Police Force were able to curtail the flames within shortest period of time.

“Only shops 35 and 36 on the last floor of the building stocked with different goods such as cartons of detergents, kitchen utensils were affected with the fire and no casualties,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

He said that the responders had returned to their bases and also urged members of the public to comply with the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines laid down by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to avoid endangering themselves.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Nigeria, Chad, Niger Commence Joint Onslaught Against Boko Haram

Poised to quell the lingering insurgency, nations around the Lake Chad basin, Nigeria, Chad and Niger have commenced a joint “massive” onslaught against Boko Haram. According to the Voice of America, tweeting at voanews.com, the joint offensive is a renewed operation following the inadequacies of the multinational force of countries… Read full story

We Will Defeat COVID-19, But I Don’t Want Any Casualty —Makinde

The governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde, on Monday, tested positive to Coronavirus otherwise known as Covid-19. In this interview monitored on the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS) radio stations and the privately-owned Fresh FM 105.9, the governor, who phoned in from isolation, addressed… Read full story

COVID-19: Our New Positive Case Was Infected In Lagos ― Ekiti Govt

The Ekiti State government on Thursday disclosed that the latest positive case for the coronavirus pandemic in the state contracted the disease at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos. It will be recalled that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had on Wednesday announced a new positive case… Read full story