COVID-19: Advocacy group  calls for prayer on April 6

An Advocacy Group, Legacy Initiative International, has asked Nigerians to set aside April 6 as a national day of prayer to seek God’s intervention in the fight against coronavirus.

The Grand Patron, of the group, Kenny Martins, stated this in a statement on Friday, adding that traditional and religious leaders in the country were consulted before deciding on the date.

Martins admonished Nigerians at home and in the diaspora to pray by noon on Monday to God for healing.

“Nigeria and rest of the world in the last three months have been bedevilled with the coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID 19,” he said in a statement.

“In the light of the foregoing, Monday, April 6, 2020, should be a national day of prayers by noon.

“Nigerians both at home and those in the diaspora have been urged to go on their knees for 10 minutes at this precise hour by stopping everything we are doing, anywhere we are to pray for God’s grace and intervention in this ravaging coronavirus pandemic.

“Seek God’s mercy and healing of our land, nation, our leaders, our families and the world” He said.

