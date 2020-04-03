Killings: Buhari orders Army, Police to flush out bandits hiding in forests

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Nigerian Army to work with the police to flush out bandits from forests around the country, particularly in the areas that witnessed recent attacks.

According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), in Abuja on Friday, the president gave the directive in response to the killing of 22 people in Sokoto State whose community was attacked by armed bandits as well as the reported killing of 10 others in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The statement informed that in a quick response, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has already got in touch with the General Officers Commanding the army formations in the affected states, directing them to reinforce the police efforts to track the bandits and bring them to justice.

It said Buhari also commiserated with the governments and people of the two states, assuring Governors Aminu Tambuwal and Simon Lalong of the Federal Government’s support in bringing an end to the spate of attacks in the regions.

He prayed that Allah would comfort those who lost beloved family members and friends in the attacks.