PDP fingers APC over attack on Ebonyi PDP Campaign DG

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressive Congress (APC) of attacking their campaign Director General Austin Edeze.

PDP disclosed this in a statement signed by its Deputy Director Media and Publicity Campaign Council Ebonyi State, Mr Moses Idika.

According to Idika, the hoodlums were repelled by vigilant security operatives attached to the (DG) Chief Austin Edeze, on Tuesday night.

The statement reads “Our attention has been drawn to a clandestine plot by some miscreants and hoodlums hired by the APC Government in Ebonyi State to attack the Director-General of the PDP Campaign Council, Chief Austin Igwe Edeze, MON.

Whereas Chief Edeze, a popular politician in the state was appointed by the PDP Governorship Candidate, Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii as the Director-General of the PDP Campaign Council and was inaugurated on Thursday last week.

Information at our disposal indicates that the APC Government is bitter because of Chief Edeze’s solid profile which would ultimately help to boost the campaign of PDP, the main opposition party in the state. We are aware that these evildoers are now planning a fresh attack on Chief Edeze.

“Whereas Chief Edeze, a former member of the APC Board of Trustees left the party in February 2022. He contested the PDP Governorship Primaries and lost to Dr. Ifeanyi Odii.

“Since Chief Edeze was appointed to lead the PDP campaign in Ebonyi State the APC top hierarchy in the state has been downcast and jittery following the popular upsurge of support being enjoyed by the PDP with prospects of mass decamping troubling the APC”.

Idika, further said “Therefore, we want to state categorically that those who live in glass houses should not throw stones. Those who resort to violence and hooliganism should count the disastrous consequences to themselves if and when we decide to play at their tuff.

“Finally, we seize this opportunity to alert security agencies, the Inspector-General of Police, the Director General of the Directorate of State Security Services and the National Intelligence Agency ( NIA), to checkmate the evil machinations of the hired hoodlums whose planned destruction of lives and property may herald another round of bloodshed in the state.





“We request the security agencies to use their good Offices to nip the evil plot in the bud so as to frustrate the hands of the enemies of democratic governance in Nigeria”, he said.

Reacting to the allegations that APC sent the hoodlums, the APC Deputy Director New Media Divine Mandate campaign council Chooks Oko, said the accusation is not surprising.

According to him, PDP is having a bruised nose on the political front.

“It is natural that they will be chasing shadows instead of substances. For the avoidance of doubt, we are busy with campaigns, reaching out to the good people of Ebonyi in their homes, what a rewarding experience. They are some people APC do not remember not to talk of wasting their precious campaign time on meaningless ventures. For us, Izzi is fully settled for FON, a strayer is definitely of no consequence to us as to attract any attack of any guise. Ours is a divine mandate, we abhor violence in any form. Let the attacked seek for his attackers”.