Gombe to begin implementation of new minimum wage in 2021

Gombe State Government has declared that it will implement the new minimum of N30,000 in the new year 2021 as a provision for that has been captured in the 2021 fiscal year.

The declaration was made by the State Commissioner of Finance, Malam Muhammad Gambo Magaji, who attributed the increase in the state’s personnel cost for the 2021 fiscal budget to the reinstatement of the payment of the new minimum wage expected to commence.

The pronouncement on the reinstatement of the new minimum wage has therefore ignited excitement among the civil servants who spoke to our correspondent saying that the reinstatement will improve their welfare in this period of recession.

The Commissioner who broke the news to Journalists on Thursday during the 2021 budget breakdown said that the minimum wage matter was captured in the 2021 budget.

He said the State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya is expected to sign a warrant to that effect so that the Accountant General of the State will commence the payment by January 2021.

According to him, “the minimum wage will be reinstated in 2021. It was captured in the budget, we hope that the Executive Governor will sign the warrant today December 31, 2021.

He added that, “Of course the AG will oblige by January 1, to begin the implementation of the warrant. This warrant captures the new minimum wage.”

Muhammad Gambo also during the breakdown, explained that the personnel cost of the Government during the 2020 fiscal year which stood at N21,378,173,100.00 billion, was shot up to N23,029, 391,426.00 billion for the 2021 fiscal year which is expected to accommodate the payment of the new minimum wage of N30,000.00.

In the meantime, some civil servants in the State Ministry of Finance who expressed their excitement to our correspondent said their welfare will greatly improve considering the harsh economic realities occasioned by the recession.

Babaji Loddo, a staff in the Gombe State Ministry of Finance said, “if this promise is fulfilled, we will be extremely happy. We were not happy when the payment was suspended because the majority of us started forming groups for contributions so that we acquire lands, houses and rest from occupying the rented apartment.”

He added that “many of us have not recovered from that abrupt stop. Since the Governor is a man of his words, we have the assurance he will keep his promise to start payment by January 2021.”

Usman Manzo, a principal admin officer, said, “We will be extremely happy if he starts payment as he promised. Our welfare will greatly improve considering the high cost of goods and services.”

It will be recalled that the payment of the N30,000 new minimum wage was suspended in March 2020 following the outbreak of coronavirus which forced Government to trim down its expenditures to focus attention in the fight against COVID-19.

