Gombe govt to spend over N3bn for street lights, compensation

The sum of N3 billion is to be spent by the Gombe State Government for the provision of street lights and compensation to persons affected by ongoing erosion control work within Gombe metropolis.

The disclosure was made by the State Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Ibrahim Hassan Kwami shortly after the weekly State Executive Council (SEC) meeting held Wednesday afternoon saying that the total sum of N3.240 has been contracted to a firm for the provision of the solar powered streetlights.

While Shedding more light on the project, the State Commissioner of Works and Transport, Engineer Abubakar Bappah said that the contract which is expected to cover 71 kilometres within Gombe metropolis in its first lot, has a duration of three months for the work to be completed.

He explained further that the contracting firm will maintain the street lights for five years during which they will train Gombe youths who will also be employed to continue after the five years to maintain the facility.

According to him, before now, maintaining the streetlights using diesel cost the State Government N1.14b as at the end of February for the previous contract which he decried was highly expensive.

He also said that the second lot of the solar-powered streetlights will commence much later and will cover 42 kilometres of roads in all the other 10 Local Government headquarters of the state.

The Commissioner said that, “The current polls will be re-kitted, our streets have been in darkness and there is urgent need to commence work immediately.”

Also shedding more light on the compensation to persons affected by ongoing erosion control work in Gombe State University, Malam Inna and Kagarawal quarters, the State Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Hussaina Muhammad Goje said the council approved N97m for compensation to 120 persons.

According to her, the State Government will ensure it observe the World Bank’s guidelines on resettlement and compensation.

