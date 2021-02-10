Gunmen kidnap seven along Sapele/Oghara highway in Delta

No fewer than seven persons have been kidnapped along the Sapele/Oghara axis of the Warri -Benin highway in Delta State.

The incident, which was confirmed by the police, occurred on Tuesday when the victims were headed to Warri from Oghara/Sapele axis.

Among the abductees, sources said, included students of the Delta State Polytechnic, Oghara.

Having established contacts with relevant family members of the abductees, the hoodlums were said to be demanding N4 million for their release.

The Delta State Police Command Command through the Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the incident on Wednesday evening, said the abductees were herded into the woods.

Onovwakpoyeya, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said: “Some people were taken into the bush on their way from Sapele to Warri, or so. But it was not clear if they are students or not.”

It will be recalled that the menace of kidnapping upped again with last Sunday’s kidnap and subsequent release of a boutique owner, Immaculate Ojo, and his wife.

The couple who were on a short trip in their Toyota Venza were kidnapped at a failed portion of the Erho-Abraka Road, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.

