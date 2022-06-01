Gombe govt laments facilities decay in international airport, blames past administrations

Gombe State government has lamented the dearth of facility decay at the Gombe International Airport alleging that it was due to neglect by previous administrations.

The assertion was made by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi who assured that the Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya led administration will do the needful by ensuring that the airport was made to international standard.

The SSG further directed that written brief on all necessary needs of the airport be sent to his office for desired action.

Abubakar Njodi was at the airport on the invitation of the Project Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation (PIME) team to pay an inspection visit to the Airport in Lawanti.

The invitation according to Head of the PIME Team, Professor Namala Keptin Amuga was to enable the SSG under whose office PIME is domiciled to see for himself the transformation so far recorded since the team’s assumption of operations at the Airport which was aimed to improve operational facilities in line with international best practices.

The SSG who was impressed with the progress of work by the PIME team encouraged them do more as the airport serves as a major gateway to the state.





He also directed the head of PIME and the airport consultant to immediately proceed to Abuja and Kano to retrieve a modern fire fighting truck given to airport by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria FAAN but diverted to Kano under the watch of the last administration.

While conducting the SSG and his entourage round the airport, the head of the Project Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation team, Professor Namala Keftin Amuga explained that most of the equipment at the airport are obsolete and need to be replaced to ensure the safety of aircrafts and passengers as well as workers.

Some of the major challenges identified that needed urgent attention included the washing of the runway by erosion, security fencing,fire fighting equipment and gully erosion control among others.

The SSG was accompanied on the inspection visit by the Permanent Secretary of Special Duties and Political Affairs Muhammed A Umar, directors and other senior staff in the SSG’s office.

