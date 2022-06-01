Gov Uzodimma is hale and hearty, says state govt

Imo State Government has dismissed as unfounded, wicked and mindless fabrication, a recorded voice message making the rounds on social media claiming that Governor Hope Uzodimma is down with a stroke and has been rushed to India.

The satanic message even claimed that he could not make it to India.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Imo State, Hon. Declan Mbadiwe Emelumbs while reacting to the voice message in Owerri Wednesday in a statement, assured the people that Uzodimma is not only hale and hearty but has been energetically attending to all his scheduled activities in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

He described those behind the satanic rumours as descendants of Lucifer who are vainly wishing evil on the governor.

He said: “Uzodinma is not afflicted with any challenge that would have led to a stroke.”

According to him, the Governor attended a meeting with the president alongside other APC governors yesterday adding that he has entered another party meeting with other stakeholders ahead of APC’s convention.





He said: “I don’t really know what those concocting this rumour want to achieve.”

The Commissioner warned the purveyors of the rumours to desist forthwith before they suffer unmitigated disaster.

He said that it is clear that those who do not wish the governor well have been fantasizing about a phantom illness, saying however that they will continue to be disappointed as Uzodimma is enjoying robust health and attending to state duties.

Emelumba urged “the people of the state and indeed Nigerians to disregard this fabrication from mentally deranged elements seeking attention over nothing.”

Emelumba said the matter has been handed over to the relevant security agencies to unravel those behind the satanic audio recording.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Gov Uzodimma is hale Gov Uzodimma is hale

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Gov Uzodimma is hale Gov Uzodimma is hale