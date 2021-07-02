Gombe govt approves salary increment for district, village heads

As a measure of making traditional rulers more responsible for their official duties and take their minds off corrupt practices, all Districts and Village heads in Gombe State are to enjoy a new salary structure.

The development followed the approval of an upward review of their salaries and allowances by the State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

The disclosure was made by the State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ibrahim Dasuki Jalo while addressing newsmen in Gombe on Friday saying that, “the increment came because of the pivotal role traditional institutions are playing as well as the fulfilment of the pledge made by the Governor to them during his campaigns. The increment takes effect from June. 165 district heads and 602 village heads will benefit”.

The Commissioner added that “The District heads who were placed on GL 6 will now move to GL 12 while the village heads, who were placed on GL 3, would move to GL 8. There is a monthly impress of N15, 000 for all the district heads.”

On the issue of houses for the traditional leaders, Dasuki Jalo said that consultants have been sent to assess the situation of the structures and report back to the government on what is required to renovate the houses in order to make them look befitting.

He then charged the traditional rulers to continue to play their roles in ensuring security in their various communities by being vigilant to observe any attempt to breach the peace in their domains.

In his response on behalf of the traditional rulers, the senior district head of Gombe, Alhaji Abdulkadir Abubakar thanked Governor Inuwa Yahaya for the gesture, adding that it had been long since they enjoyed such gesture.

He charged all district and village heads in the state to see the increment as an opportunity to further support the government in enhancing the security of their communities.

Abdulkadir Abubakar further appealed to the media to help promote good governance through accurate reportage of the ongoing development projects in the state, adding that the health and education sectors amongst others have impacted positively on the lives of the people of the state.

