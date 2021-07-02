Insecurity: IGP launches operation stop and search in Imo

An operation Stop and Search has been launched in Imo State by the Inspector General of Police IGP, Usman Alkali Baba to ensure effective tackling of crimes and criminality in the state.

During the event held at the headquarters of Operation Stop and Search located at Ukakwo in Owerri West North LGA along Owerri/Aba Express Road, security vehicles including armoured cars and Hilux vans were commissioned by the IGP.

The Inspector-General of Police said that Imo State in the last few months had witnessed escalation of crimes and criminality.

Baba commended Governor Hope Uzodimma for his enormous support in the provision of necessary logistics and equipment to the security agencies aimed at combating crimes in the state.

The IGP said that security is not only about manpower but about collaboration between security agencies, the public and the government.

Earlier in his speech, Governor Hope Uzodimma lauded the security agencies and other para-military agencies in the state for the collaborative way they deployed tactics in tackling crimes and criminality.

The governor stated his administration’s willingness to play its role towards ensuring the provision of necessary support for effective security of lives and properties in the state.

Uzodimma extolled the efforts of security agencies in the state and commended the IGP for eliminating the usual rivalry seen among the security agencies in the country.

