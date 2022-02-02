Gombe Governor’s aide resigns, former Commissioner joins PDP

As the spate of defection continues to hit the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe State, a political aide of the state Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya have has resigned her appointment and dumped the party.

The former Commissioner of Health in the administration, Dr Ahmed Gana dumped the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and joined the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The latest addition to the list is the Special Adviser to Governor on Social Investment, Mrs Dijatu Bappa who resigned her position on Wednesday.

In her resignation letter dated 1st February and addressed to the Governor, Dijatu Bappa explained that the resignation was with immediate effect.

She did not state the reason for her decision to abdicate her office but simply told the Governor in the letter that she had terminated her service.

In the same vein, a former governorship aspirant and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe state, Alhaji Jamilu Isiyaku Gwamna has resigned his membership of the party.

Jamilu Gwamna who is nursing governorship ambition in the 2023 general elections, tendered his resignation letter to the APC chairman of the Jekadafari ward on Tuesday.

In the resignation letter, a copy obtained by our correspondent on Wednesday, Jamilu Gwamna explained that he made the decision after wide consultations with his family, political associates and supporters.

Although he did not state reasons for dumping the party, his supporters who spoke with our correspondent alleged that APC leadership in the state has taken side with the incumbent Governor of the state, Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya to the detriment of the party.

Ayuba Hassan, who is one of the close supporters of Jamilu Gwamna said that in some local government areas visited by Governor Yahaya, stakeholders and party executives endorsed the Governor for a second time.

According to him, that was an indication that the party would not provide a fair playing ground for all governorship aspirants in the next primary elections.