Three suspected kidnappers killed on Benin-Auchi Road

By 'Suyi Ayodele - Benin
Three suspected kidnappers operating along the Benin-Auchi Expressway were, on Wednesday, killed by security operatives comprising of police, army and vigilante men.

Tribune Online gathered that the incident occurred at Okhuo in Ehor, Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo State.

An early morning video of the incident, which has since gone viral, showed that the kidnappers, who had earlier on Tuesday taken over the expressway but were driven into the bush by the combined security forces, reappeared on Wednesday morning and engaged the security agents in a gun battle.

Commuters on the ever-busy road were held for several hours while the security operatives engaged the hoodlums.

It was gathered that an unidentified young man who was driving a Lexus SUV was hit by a stray bullet on his shoulder.

The undeterred gunmen appeared on the highway again on Wednesday morning, laying ambush for travellers plying the road.

The combined security operatives again rose to the occasion and came to the rescue of the motorists, as they engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel.

Three of the suspected kidnappers were said to have been neutralised by the superior firepower of the security men, while some of the hoodlums were said to have escaped with bullet wounds.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Edo State Police Command, Bello Kontongs, confirmed the incident.

“It’s true sir, it happened yesterday [Tuesday] at 0620hrs, Okhuo in Ehor area, but the combined team of the police and the military foiled the attempt, nobody was kidnapped, one person, a young man driving Lexus 350 was hit in his car in his shoulder.

“Meanwhile on Wednesday, the hoodlums came out again and three of them were gun down by the combined team of the police, military and vigilante. Edo must be safe,” Kontongs said.

