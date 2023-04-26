Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the appointments of Zakari Isa Kwami as Acting Surveyor- General and Ibrahim Abubakar Dule as Acting Statistician- General of the state.

The State Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Bappayo Yahaya, who conveyed the Governor’s approval, stated that the development followed the retirement of the occupants of the two offices.

He also stated that it was pursuant to the powers conferred on the Governor by section 208 subsection ( 2c) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria ( as amended).

He further stated that the appointments were informed by the new appointees’ personal records, loyalty and dedication to duty as well as their cognate experiences in the public service.

The HoS urged the appointees to bear those qualities in the discharge of the duties of their new offices.

The new Acting Surveyor- General, Zakari Isa Kwami, a holder of B. Tech ( Hons) Surveying from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University ( ATBU) Bauchi, started his working career in 2006 as Land Officer and registered with Surveyors’ Council of Nigeria ( SURCON) in 2017.

He rose through the ranks to the position of Chief Surveyor in the State Civil Service.

On his part, the Acting Statistician-General, Ibrahim Abubakar Dule obtained his Bsc ( Statistics) from University of Abuja.

He joined Gombe State Civil Service in 2005 as Registrar of Cooperative Societies and rose through the normal promotion to the rank of Chief Registrar of Cooperative Societies and later transferred his services to the Gombe State Bureau of Statistics as Chief Statistician.

Both appointments are with effect from 6th April, 2023 as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General, ( Press Affairs) Government House, Gombe.

