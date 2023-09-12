Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Yahaya, has commiserated with the State Office of DSS over the recent windstorm disaster that blew off the rooftop of the office and destroyed the structure.

The Governor also directed an immediate assessment of the destroyed facility for Government intervention in rebuilding the structure and putting it to use.

The State Command office complex of the Department of State Security Service (DSS) was flooded by a rainstorm on Monday, September 11, 2023.

While conveying the Sympathy of Governor Muhammadu Yahaya and the entire people of Gombe State, Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, in company with some Permanent Secretaries, the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), the Principal Private Secretary, PPS to the Governor, and some Directors, urged Officers and Men of the State Security Service not to be deterred by the incident in the discharge of their constitutional mandate.

Professor Ibrahim Njodi said that the Ministries concerned have been directed to assess the damage and report it to the government for timely intervention, as well as to the State Emergency Management Agency to provide immediate relief, especially to the offices most affected.

While assuring the government’s continued support to the Service and Security outfits in the state, Professor Njodi also appreciated them for working tirelessly to secure the lives and property of residents of the State.

Responding, the State Director of DSS, Abba Adams, appreciated the timely visit of the Deputy Governor, Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau, followed by the Secretary to the State Government, as an indication of the State government’s commitment to the Security and well-being of the people.

While describing the incident as saddening, the DSS Director praised God for protecting Staff as no life was lost, as contained in a statement by Joshua Danmalam, Information officer in SSG’s office.

