Gombe CP attributes crime, violence to idleness of youths

Gombe State Police Commissioner, Oqua Etim has attributed the spate of increasing violence and other criminal activities to idleness by the teeming youths in the country.

Etim opined that once a child is busy doing something that is gainful and will put bread on the table, he is far away from crime because “an idle mind is a devil’s workshop.”

The Police Commissioner was speaking when the President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) alongside his cabinet paid him a courtesy visit in his office at the State Police Command headquarters in Gombe.

The Commissioner said that he considered the NANS delegation to his office as a special Christmas ‘gift’ to the Command considering the importance of NANS as a body.

The CP also noted that ethnicity and religion have eaten deep into the fabric of the society causing division and lack of unity, urging the delegation to keep such hindrances away so that way they can succeed.

He stressed that ethnicity and religion have been used to inflict wounds on people, and the NANS officials are in a better position to redeem people from perishing in the name of religion and ethnic divides.

In his response to the issue of bandits attacking students, the CP said that he will see to the establishment of a standard Police division to hold the unfortunate incidents, particularly in the Kashere axis so as to safeguard the university community and its neighbourhood.

He lauded the state as one of the peaceful states in the North East sub-region stating that it must not fail, therefore, urging the delegation to guard the peace enjoyed jealously.

The Commissioner further commended the delegation for the visit and reassured them of his undivided support anytime, any day, as a form of reciprocating gesture, the CP urged the delegation not to be involved in any cultic groups so as to minimize crime.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, the NANS President, Senator Usman Umar Barambo said that the association was at the command to solicit guidance on how best the union can prevent its members from involving in violent acts or being used as thugs during the forthcoming general elections.

Umar further reiterated the importance of security, as it is everybody’s business, hence their decision for the courtesy visit.

The NANS President urged the Commissioner of Police to give the union maximum support, so as not to take sides with the politicians and likewise come to the rescue of its members who bandits have been terrorizing.

The delegation constituted the NANS’ President, Senator, Usman Umar Barambo, D.G Protest, ASC Zone E, National Security Adviser, and the Chairman, NANS Bauchi Forum with the aim of licensing with the Nigeria Police to put an end to the traditional violence as embedded during elections as contained in a statement by ASP Mahid Mu’azu Abubakar ANIPR, Police Public Relations Officer, Gombe State Command.

