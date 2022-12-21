Be professional, fair at all times, Tribune MD tells journalists

The African Newspapers of Nigerian (ANN), Plc, publisher of the Tribune Titles, on Wednesday, held its Christmas Carol service, with the Managing Director and Editor-In-Chief, Mr Edward Dickson, admonishing journalists to be professional and fair at all times.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the ANN Plc management to the welfare of staffers, assuring that no effort would be spared to provide responsible and effective leadership, capable of driving the mission and goals of the company.

While delivering the goodwill message of the chairman of ANN Plc, Dr Olatokunbo Awolowo Dosumu to the staff during the carol service, Dickson stated: “The chairman said she recognised your hardwork and dedication to duty in 2022 and she is satisfied. She asked me to say thank you and she wishes you a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year in advance.”

In his sermon, Reverend, Edward Kehinde Alabi, charged all the workers of the company to show gratitude to the Almighty God for His mercy in the preservation of their lives, stressing that “when we have a lot of cooperation and unity of purpose, there is nothing that we cannot achieve.”

He added: “With these words of admonition, we must continue to live together as one, dwell together as one. When we are untied, there’s no stopping us.”

The workers at the event were treated to worship songs by a popular gospel artiste, Dr Bukola Akinade, popularly known as ‘Senwele Jesu’.

Top management staff of ANN Plc that attended the carol service include, the consultant to the company, Pastor Segun Olatunji, the Managing Director and Editor-In-Chief, Mr Edward Dickson; Editor, Nigerian Tribune, Mr Debo Abdulai; Saturday Tribune editor, Dr Lasisi Olagunju; Sunday Tribune editor, Mr Sina Oladeinde; the Group Business Editor, Pastor Suleiman Olanrewaju; the Group Politics Editor, Mr Kunle Oderemi, among others.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE