Gombe Assembly: We impeached Abubakar as Speaker because we lost trust in him, Chief Whip explains

Chief Whip of the Gombe State House of Assembly, Musa Buba, has explained that 16 out of the 24 members of the House impeached the former Speaker, Abubakar Ibrahim Sadiq and replaced him with Mr Abubakar Mohammed Luggerewo for what he described as “lack of trust and confidence in the former Speaker.”

Another drama during the process on Tuesday was the absence of the Clerk to the House who was conspicuously not within the Assembly complex raising suspicion that he was aware of the plan before it was executed.

While briefing newsmen shortly after the sitting, the Chief Whip of the House, Musa Buba said that the members had to effect the changes in the House leadership because of the little trust the members had developed towards the Abubakar Ibrahim Sadiq-led House.

After much insistence by pressmen over the reason for the impeachment, Musa Buba said that “He lacked the trust of the Honourable members and a number of times, he had gone contrary to the provisions of our guiding principle, that is, the standing order of the House.”

He added that “The Constitution says once you lack confidence in the Speaker, you can impeach him. Majority of the House members expressed their constitutional responsibility under section 92 subsection 2. There is no sponsorship, we are responsible members elected by our people.

“We have a good relationship with the Executives as lawmakers, it’s just an internal issue and we love and respect our Governor,” the Chief Whip stressed.

Speaking shortly after, the new Speaker, Mr Abubakar Mohammed Luggerewo thanked members for diligently discharging their constitutional responsibility after passing a vote of no confidence on the former Speaker.

He said the action taken was for the best interest of their constituents and Gombe State at large, adding that, ” We took this action purposely to ensure all that Gombe State citizens need in terms of the legislation are being delivered.

