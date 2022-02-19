God on my side, I will emerge victorious — Oyetola

Osun State governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, on Saturday, expressed his confidence that he would emerge victorious in the ongoing primary election of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state.

Speaking shortly after he cast his vote at Ward 1, Boripe Local Government Area of Iragbiji, described news of violence making the rounds as mere speculations.

Oyetola who commended the people of the state for conducting themselves peacefully argued that the peaceful conduct of the election has testified to the fact that Osun remains the most peaceful state in the country.

Oyetola, however, appealed to citizens across the state to maintain peace and decorum, adding that elections should not be a battle.

“By the grace of God I will emerge victorious. To us, losing is not an option for a man commissioned by God for an assignment.

“I just want to appeal to all our people across the state to maintain peace. Election process should not be a battlefield or a do-or-die affair. Let everyone exercise his/her tight to choose in determining who represents them at the party level and ultimately at the general elections.

“So far so good, I think this process has gone well contrary to the speculation of violence. We have been in contact with a number of places and we have received positive signals of peace.

“Really, I don’t see why choosing a candidate to represent the party should be a thing of violence,” he concluded.

