Zamfara police rescue seven-month-old baby, nursing mothers, 21 others kidnapped by bandits

The Zamfara State Police tactical operatives has rescued 24 kidnapped victims including a seven months old baby, nursing mothers after a gun battle with bandits in the state.

He said the command tactical operatives deployed along Gurgurawa village of Bungudu local government has succeeded during the rescue operations.

Addressing newsmen at the command headquarters in Gusau, on Saturday evening, police Public Relations Officer, SP Muhammad Shehu, said it was a land marked operation in the State, “all the victims rescued from Gurgurawa village were rescued unconditional.”

Shehu pointed out that 11 of the victims were properly treated and debriefed by the Police and handed over to their families.

“They were abducted when armed bandits invaded their Communities on Friday night and kidnapped many people from the community.”

“Twenty four victims were rescued when troops engaged the bandits in a gun duel,a woman was injured and now receiving treatment at on of the hospital in the state.”

“Among the victims were seven months old baby girl, men and women and nursing mother.”

