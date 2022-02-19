Police arrest five suspected drug barons in Ekiti

Men of the Ekiti State police command have arrested five suspected drug barons in one of the hotels in Ikere-Ekiti, headquarters of Ikere Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the arrest in a statement made available to Sunday Tribune said the suspects were nabbed following a credible tip-off by people in the area.

According to him, upon receipt of the information men of the Rapid Response Squad stormed the hotel at about 2:30 am on Friday and arrested the five suspects in one of the hotel rooms.

The PPRO said: “Upon searching the room, the following items were found in their possession and recovered, Three(3) packs of suspected Arizona Hemp, Fifty(50) raps of suspected cocaine, Fifteen(15) packs of suspected loud hemp, and Twenty(20) raps of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

” Others are, Ten(10) gas lighters ,One(1) sharp knife , a cash sum of seventy six thousand, nine hundred naira (N76,900). During interrogation, the arrested suspects confessed to be illicit drug dealers.”

The statement added that the Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo, commended members of the public, ” for their cooperation and support in providing timely and useful information to the Police that has led to the arrest of the suspects and other criminal elements in the society, promises that the Command, under his watch, will not relent in its efforts to cripple the activities of criminals in the state.”

