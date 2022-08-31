GITEX 2022: NITDA inaugurates LOC, urges tech coys buy-in

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has inaugurated the Local Organising Committee (LOC) that will ensure a successful outing for Nigeria at the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition and Expo (GITEX).

GITEX is an annual consumer, computer and electronics trade show, exhibition, and conference that takes place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Mrs Hadiza Umar ,Head Corporate Affairs and External Relations of the agency said this in a statement issued in Abuja, recently.

NITDA has been coordinating Nigeria’s pavilion at the event since 2013 and this year’s edition is scheduled to take place from October.

Mr Kashifu Inuwa, Director-General of NITDA, at the inauguration of the committee, charged the members to take their nominations as a call to national assignment and a privilege to serve the country in another capacity.

Represented by Dr Aristotle Onuma, Inuwa emphasised that GITEX remains a veritable platform for Nigeria to show to the world what her youths were capable of doing in the area of technological innovations.

Inuwa also said that Nigeria had become a force to reckon with in the global technological innovations.

“We have made our impacts felt at the event, because the organisers of the event came to Nigeria to head talent hunt.

“They are sponsoring four of our start-ups to the event this year,” he said.

He described the event as a strategic window that provides opportunity for exposure to the start-up ecosystem, “because it opens opportunities for them to meet investors who are interested in their products.”

Inuwa advised the private sector to take advantage of the opportunity NITDA has to offer by subscribing, partaking and taking ownership of the event.

“Nigeria has a lot to learn from the technology show; we can maximise the potential of the event by learning from there and domesticating whatever we learnt in the country to solve most of our challenges,” he said.

Mr Segun Oruame of Pinnacle Consulting firm expressed delight for the visibility the event had offered Nigeria.

Oruame recalled a memorable event when a Nigerian won first prize in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) category in 2019.





He disclosed that GITEX 2022 would be “six events in one” which include the AI Conference, North Stars (Global Future Stars), Future Blockchain Summit, Fintech Surge, Tech Marketing Mania, and Global DevSlam.

He further added that the conference would discuss topics on the Rise of Predictive Clouds, Data Ops to Xops, Edge Computing and Business Intelligence Adoption, and Net Greener AI for Data Centres, among others.

Members of the committee were drawn from both the public and private sectors.

They include those from the Nigeria Investment Promotion Council, Nigerian Communication Commission, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria.

Others are the National Data Protection Bureau, Cherry Brooks Limited, Nigeria Computer Society, Smartweb, and Domineum Blockchain Solutions Limited, among others.

