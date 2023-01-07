Hotelier shot lodger, two others over N4500 bill

Officers of the Ijeshatedo Police Station in Surulere, Lagos, have arrested the owner of Queens Victory Guest House identified as Kingsley for allegedly shooting a lodger over argument on N4500 accommodation bill.

The hotel is located in Ijeshatedo, Surulere, Lagos.

The hotelier was also said to have shot two other male residents in the metropolis in their legs and scrotum.

According to a resident, Bolade Alade, trouble started between the hotel owner and the lodger when the lodger complained about the poor working condition of the air conditioner in his room.

He said, “The male lodger complained about the air conditioner in his room not working perfectly to the owner of the Guest house.

He told him that he was not going to pay the N4500 accommodation bill for the room because their service delivery was not satisfactory.

This was what angered the hotelier owner and they started an argument which led to him bringing out his pump action and started shooting.

In the process, the lodger was hit and two other male residents also sustained gun injuries.

The entire community was thrown into chaos. It took the timely intervention of one of the aides of the Itire-Ikate LCDA, Comrade Ayo Oshodi and the vigilance group of the LCDA to douse the already brewed tension.”

Another resident, Emmanuel Solomon, narrated how two victims of the gun shot sustained injuries in their leg and scrotum.





He said, “The hotelier also shot two people in the legs and scrotum.

We had to get police report before the victims could be treated at the hospital. No hospital would want to treat them without the police report. The hotelier shot them in his legs and his scrotum. One of the victims was crippled even his walking aid was affected also.”

In his swift response to the distressed calls from some residents, Special Adviser to the Executive Chairman of Itire-Ikate LCDA, Comrade Ayo Oshodi, described the act as wicked.

He said, “I was informed about the incident. Its so unfortunate. Immediately I was informed, I briefed the Executive Chairman and on his instruction, I alerted the DPO at Ijesha police station.

“The DPO deployed his men to the hotel while I cautioned the angry youths who had gathered to attack on the suspect.

“With the efforts of the Itire-Ikate Vigilante known as the JTF, we were able to douse the already brewed tension in the community before the arrival of the police.”